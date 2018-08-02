BBC Sport - England v India: Sam Curran gets Murali Vijay lbw
Curran begins devastating spell with Vijay wicket
- From the section Cricket
England's Sam Curran begins a devastating spell of three wickets in eight balls by trapping India opener Murali Vijay lbw for 20 on day two of the first Test at Edgbaston.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - first Test, day two- in-play clips, radio & text
Available to UK users only.
