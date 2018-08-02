BBC Sport - England v India: Sam Curran gets Murali Vijay lbw

Curran begins devastating spell with Vijay wicket

England's Sam Curran begins a devastating spell of three wickets in eight balls by trapping India opener Murali Vijay lbw for 20 on day two of the first Test at Edgbaston.

