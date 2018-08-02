Glamorgan suffer double Usman Khawaja & Joe Burns blow

Usman Khawaja has impressed for Glamorgan in both T20 games and the County Championship

Glamorgan will be without Australia pair Usman Khawaja and Joe Burns for the conclusion of their Vitality T20 Blast campaign.

Khawaja was expected to be available until near the end of the group stage.

But the left-hander has been called for a training camp before Australia A's tour of India and will depart after Friday's game with Gloucestershire.

Burns will also travel home to Australia to recover from a back injury.

The right-hander jarred his back during Glamorgan's match against Sussex whilst fielding and aggravated the injury during the defeat to Gloucestershire at Cheltenham on 27 July, scoring just six runs in the two games.

Fond memories

Khawaja was signed initially to play alongside fellow Australian Shaun Marsh as the two overseas players for the T20 campaign, but scored a county record three Championship centuries in his first three games when Marsh was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury.

"I've got a training camp before the Australia A series (in India) so it's disappointing to be leaving slightly earlier," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"I've had a lot of fun playing here, the guys have been really welcoming, all the way from the club, the supporters, and Cardiff city, so I'll look back with fond memories."

After his four-day exploits, Khawaja has scored 148 runs at an average of 28 and a strike-rate of 146 in the T20.

"I would like to have gone on with a few of them, I've had some positive quick starts and haven't been able to go on but that's the nature of the game. It would have been nice to be here for the whole tournament, but hopefully I can have a good performance in this last game and the team will keep going," he said.

Few 'overseas' options

The early departures of the pair leave Glamorgan without an official overseas player in their squad, and a replacement looks unlikely with few top-class players available and able to get a visa at short notice.

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris said: "It's disappointing Usman and Joe will have to finish their stints at Glamorgan early.

"Both players have been fantastic for the dressing room and Usman in particular has shown himself to be a world-class batsman with his performances."

Glamorgan T20 captain Colin Ingram missed the victory over Surrey and was also absent at nets on Thursday ahead of the Gloucestershire game.