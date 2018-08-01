Root run-out sparks England collapse

A horrible run-out of Joe Root sparked an England collapse on day one of the first Test against India at Edgbaston.

Root was on 80 when he and Jonny Bairstow opted for a second run, only for Virat Kohli's direct hit to beat the dive of the England captain.

From 216-3, England lost four wickets for 27 runs and eventually limped to 285-9.

Earlier, they looked to be taking advantage of winning the toss on a surface that seems true for batting.

