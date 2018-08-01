BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli brilliance starts hosts' collapse

Highlights: Kohli brilliance starts England slide

Watch highlights as a brilliant Virat Kohli run-out starts an England collapse on day one of the first Test between England and India at Edgbaston.

READ MORE: Joe Root run-out sparks hosts' collapse in first Test

WATCH MORE: 'An absolute peach' - Ashwin bowls Cook

Available to UK users only.

