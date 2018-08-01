BBC Sport - England v India: Joe Root brilliantly run out by Virat Kohli
'Never two there, surely?' - Kohli's brilliant direct hit runs out Root
- From the section Cricket
India captain Virat Kohli magnificently runs out England counterpart Joe Root for 80 on day one of the first Test at Edgbaston.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - first Test, day one - in-play clips, radio & text
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired