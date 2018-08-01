BBC Sport - England v India: Joe Root brilliantly run out by Virat Kohli

'Never two there, surely?' - Kohli's brilliant direct hit runs out Root

India captain Virat Kohli magnificently runs out England counterpart Joe Root for 80 on day one of the first Test at Edgbaston.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - first Test, day one

