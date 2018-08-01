T20 Blast: Somerset see off Hants fightback in 16-run success

Jerome Taylor celebrates the 'five-fer' that helped Somerset overcome Hants' stubborn resistance

Somerset held off a Hampshire fightback to win by 16 runs and go top of the T20 Blast South Group

After Johann Myburgh, Steven Davies and Peter Trego went for a combined 11, a revival led by James Hildreth's 57 saw Somerset post a total of 198 to defend.

In reply captain James Vince survived until the 15th over, hitting 74 before he was dismissed with Hants on 119-5.

Liam Dawson, one of only two visiting players to reach double figures, made 82 but was run out in the final over.

Somerset bowler Jerome Taylor impressed with the ball in taking a five-wicket haul for just 14 runs, while Hants seamer Chris Wood also took five wickets, for 25.