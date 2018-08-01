Rashid Khan: Afghanistan spinner to remain at Sussex for T20 Blast group stage

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan in action for Sussex
Rashid Khan has taken six wickets at an average of 21.50, with an economy rate of 7.16 runs an over, in the T20 Blast for Sussex

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan will remain at Sussex for the whole of the T20 Blast group stage.

He was due to depart Hove at the midway stage of the campaign but will stay for seven more matches after withdrawing from the Caribbean Premier League.

The 19-year-old, who is the world's top-ranked T20 bowler, has taken six wickets in five appearances for Sussex.

"To now have him available for the whole of the group stage is wonderful," said head coach Jason Gillespie.

