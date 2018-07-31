T20 Blast: Kiran Carlson stars as Glamorgan beat Surrey while Yorkshire ease past Leicestershire

Kiran Carlson had only had five T20 Blast innings and a high score of 33 before the game

Youngster Kiran Carlson scored his maiden T20 half-century as Glamorgan denied Surrey the chance to go top of the T20 Blast South Group.

The 20-year-old from Cardiff hit 58 off 32 balls to help his side to a four-wicket win at the Oval.

Australia's Nic Maddison made an impressive 70 from 45 balls, including three sixes, as Surrey made 194-4.

After a bad start impressive hitting from Carlson, Craig Meschede and Graham Wagg helped Glamorgan get their target.

Meschede (43) hit five sixes in a 19-ball innings and put on 50 for the third wicket with Carlson.

Wagg and Carlson made 63 for the fifth wicket before the youngster was caught at mid-off by Jade Dernbach off Rikki Clarke's bowling.

Wagg went on to make 46 not out and guide sixth-placed Glamorgan to a win with an over to spare and put them level on points with fifth-placed Surrey.

Yorkshire moved up to fourth place in the North Group after a convincing 60-run win over Leicestershire at Headingley.

New Zealand international Kane Williamson hit five fours and five sixes as he scored 77 off 41 balls, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit 53.

The pair put on 67 for the third wicket as the Vikings went on to make 187-5 in their 20 overs.

In reply Leicestershire got off to a fast start - Cameron Delport hitting two sixes and a four as he raced to 20 from just eight balls.

However, he was caught by Kohler-Cadmore off Jack Brooks' bowling in the first ball of the third over with the score on 24 - precipitating a collapse which saw the Foxes lose two wickets in each of the third and fourth overs to slump to 30-4.

Only three players scored more than 20 as the Foxes made 127-9 as Brooks finished with figures of 3-23.