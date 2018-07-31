BBC Sport - Watch Lancashire Thunder's thrilling win over Surrey Stars with one ball remaining
Thunder claim thrilling win over Stars
- From the section Women's Cricket
Lancashire Thunder edge a dramatic Women's Super League match against Surrey Stars at the Oval as Harmanpreet Kaur hits a six to seal victory with just one ball remaining.
WATCH MORE: Surrey Stars v Lancashire Thunder - in-play highlights
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired