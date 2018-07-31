Kia Super League: Lancashire get dramatic win at Surrey while Western Storm stay top

Media playback is not supported on this device Thunder claim thrilling win over Stars

Lancashire Thunder earned a second dramatic win in three days as they beat Surrey Stars by five wickets with a ball to spare in the Kia Super League.

England's Nat Sciver hit 95 not out off 57 balls as Surrey made 148-5, while Emma Lamb took 3-34 with the ball.

But Lancashire opener Nicole Bolton smashed a 61-ball 87 and India's Harmanpreet Kaur scored 34 not out to see her side to 151-5 off 19.5 overs.

Thunder beat Southern Vipers with a final-ball victory on Sunday.

Lancashire stay third as leaders Western Storm and second-placed Loughborough Lightning both won on Tuesday.

Storm needed just 9.3 overs to chase down their target of 91 as they thrashed second-from-bottom Southern Vipers by nine wickets.

Sara McGlashan (31) was one of just two Vipers players to make double figures as six Storm bowlers took wickets at Arundel.

Smriti Mandhana's 43 not out, along with 30 for Rachel Priest and 18 not out for England captain Heather Knight ensured a quick victory for the Taunton-based side.

Meanwhile, there was also a big win for Loughborough as the home side beat bottom-of-the-table Yorkshire Diamonds by 41 runs.

Australia's Rachael Haynes (50) and fellow opener Sophie Devine (30) put on 80 for the first wicket as their side made 143-6.

In reply, the winless Diamonds could only manage 102-9 - Thea Brookes top-scoring with 30 as three Lightning bowlers took two wickets.