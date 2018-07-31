BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Fan celebrates brilliant crowd catch as Glamorgan beat Surrey
'What a celebration!' Fan takes brilliant crowd catch
A fan takes a brilliant crowd catch from Craig Meschede's six as Glamorgan chase chase down 195 to beat Surrey by four wickets in the T20 Blast at The Oval.
