BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Glamorgan's Aneurin Donald gifts Surrey boundary with 'horror fielding'
Watch: Donald's 'horror fielding' gifts Surrey last-ball boundary
- From the section Cricket
Glamorgan's Aneurin Donald allows the ball to slip through his hands and legs to gift Surrey a boundary on the last ball of their T20 Blast innings at The Oval.
WATCH:Surrey v Glamorgan - in-play highlights
Available to UK users only.
