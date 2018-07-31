BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Glamorgan's Aneurin Donald gifts Surrey boundary with 'horror fielding'

Watch: Donald's 'horror fielding' gifts Surrey last-ball boundary

  • From the section Cricket

Glamorgan's Aneurin Donald allows the ball to slip through his hands and legs to gift Surrey a boundary on the last ball of their T20 Blast innings at The Oval.

WATCH:Surrey v Glamorgan - in-play highlights

Available to UK users only.

