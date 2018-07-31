BBC Sport - Adil Rashid: Joe Root feels criticism of England spinner is 'slightly unfair'
Rashid criticism slightly unfair - Root
- From the section Cricket
Test captain Joe Root says Adil Rashid provides England with a "great attacking option" after he was named as England's only spin bowler for the first Test against India - and that criticism of the leg-spinner is "slightly unfair".
READ MORE: Rashid in England team for first Test
