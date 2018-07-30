England v India: Alastair Cook feels sorry for Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid (left) and Alastair Cook have both been included in the England's squad for the first Test against India

England v India, first Test Venue: Edgbaston Date: 1-5 August Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and the BBC Sport website. In-play clips and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Full tour details

England opener Alastair Cook says he sympathises with Adil Rashid over the leg-spinner's controversial selection for the first Test against India.

Rashid, 30, is in the 13-man squad for the match, which begins on Wednesday, despite signing a deal to only play white-ball cricket for Yorkshire.

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan has called his inclusion "ridiculous".

Cook told BBC Sport: "I feel a bit sorry for Adil being caught up in this mess, the off-field political stuff."

The 33-year-old, who warmed up for the first Test of the five-match series by hitting 180 runs for the England Lions in a win over India A earlier this month, added: "He didn't ask to be selected - he's earned his right on merit in a different way, and there's hullabaloo about it.

"He's a quality bowler. Is it ideal that he hasn't played red ball cricket? I don't think it is ideal."

Rashid has taken 38 wickets at an average of 42.78 in 10 Tests for England, the most recent of which came in India in December 2016.

England national selector Ed Smith has insisted his selection does not devalue county cricket, called it a "one-off" and said players must play first-class cricket next year to feature for the Test side.

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon has described it as a "crazy situation" - with Rashid unavailable for the club's upcoming T20 Blast matches - and said the county will hold talks with the player's agent about his future.

Rashid responded to Vaughan's comments by describing them as "stupid". Speaking on the day of his selection, he said: "It was not an easy decision, but when your country wants you and asks if you are available, you cannot just say no."

Cook one of England's best ever

Cook has also spoken of his delight at being named in the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) best ever men's Test XI.

Done in commemoration of England's 1,000th Test, their record run-scorer was named as one of the openers after an online survey completed by 6,108 supporters.

Captain Joe Root and bowler James Anderson were the other current players to make the cut.

"I've got to thank my dad for voting as many times as he did," Cook joked.

"They are the great names of English cricket to to be named up there, I'm quite rightly proud."

ECB best-ever men's Test XI: Alastair Cook, Sir Leonard Hutton, David Gower, Kevin Pietersen, Joe Root, Sir Ian Botham, Alan Knott (w), Graeme Swann, Fred Trueman, James Anderson, Bob Willis.