Gareth Batty: Surrey spinner given player-coach role at The Oval

Gareth Batty has played six matches in this season's T20 Blast

Former captain Gareth Batty has been given a player-coach role at Surrey.

The off-spinner, 40. has only played white-ball matches for the county this season and was due to be out of contract at the end of the summer.

Batty will now take on an assistant coach's role at The Oval but will still be available across all formats.

"I want him to develop his obvious passion for coaching and this arrangement works well," said Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart.