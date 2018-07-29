BBC Sport - T20 Blast highlights: Lewis Gregory dominates with bat and ball as Somerset beat Middlesex

Gregory stars with bat and ball for Somerset

  • From the section Cricket

Watch highlights as Somerset captain Lewis Gregory scores 62 and takes four wickets during his side's 38-run victory over Middlesex in a rain-hit T20 Blast game at Taunton.

WATCH MORE: Somerset v Middlesex - in-play highlights

REPORT: Somerset beat Middlesex but rain sees three games called off

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Gregory stars with bat and ball for Somerset

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'It's just insane really' - Thomas reacts to Tour de France win

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Highlights: England beat Ireland to keep World Cup hopes alive

  • From the section Hockey
Video

'You don't see anything on a cricket field better than that'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Mourinho wants two signings, but only expects one

Video

Mandhana hits 52 off 19 balls as Storm beat Lightning

Video

Ackermann sprints to RideLondon-Surrey Classic win

  • From the section Cycling
Video

The story of Geraint Thomas

  • From the section Wales
Video

Clark & Collingwood steer Durham to victory over Notts

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Holland wins triathlon gold as GB claim four of top five

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots South Hampshire LLP
SnowDome (Tamworth) - Adult Learn to Ski in...

Adult Learn to Ski in One Day Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired