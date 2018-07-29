BBC Sport - T20 Blast highlights: Lewis Gregory dominates with bat and ball as Somerset beat Middlesex
Gregory stars with bat and ball for Somerset
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights as Somerset captain Lewis Gregory scores 62 and takes four wickets during his side's 38-run victory over Middlesex in a rain-hit T20 Blast game at Taunton.
WATCH MORE: Somerset v Middlesex - in-play highlights
REPORT: Somerset beat Middlesex but rain sees three games called off
Available to UK users only.
