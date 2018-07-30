Glamorgan Cricket: Colin Ingram and Joe Burns out of Oval match

Glamorgan travel to the Oval with two wins and three defeats in the Vitality Blast

Vitality Blast, Surrey v Glamorgan Date: Tuesday, 31 July Time: 1830 Venue: Kia Oval, London Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Radio London and BBC Sport Wales on BBC Sport website and app

Glamorgan will be without batsmen Colin Ingram and Joe Burns for their T20 Blast match against Surrey at the Oval.

Ingram was a late withdrawal after being taken to hospital because of an allergic reaction overnight.

Australian Burns, who was brought in for the injured Shaun Marsh for the rest of the qualifying campaign, is out with a back injury and will be replaced by Nick Selman.

The Welsh county have not lost a T20 match at the south London venue.

"We've had some good performances there the last couple of seasons," said Glamorgan coach Robert Croft.

Glamorgan have five points from six matches in the competition, with Surrey on seven.

Croft is not planning too much change in Glamorgan's approach despite 30-run defeats against Gloucestershire and Somerset before a wash-out against Kent.

"It's a balance between identifying areas you can improve, but not over-reacting," Croft told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's a format where individuals can win games at any time, but this is an experienced team and we trust the players to keep looking to make small improvements which I believe will have big impacts in the end.

"We're a side that feeds off vibe, there's a good vibe there which tends to lift the players, and that's when this team is at its best."

Surrey's Australian batsman Aaron Finch has racked up 315 runs for just twice out in the T20 tournament so far this season.

Finch managed 33 in their 2017 encounter, but was out-shone by Glamorgan youngster Aneurin Donald who hit 75 as they won by six runs.

Surrey: Dernbach (capt), Batty, Borthwick, Clarke, T Curran, Finch, Foakes, Maddinson, Pillans, Pope, Roy.

Glamorgan: Khawaja, Donald, Selman, Carlson, Cooke (capt, wk), Wagg, Salter, Smith, van der Gugten, Hogan, Meschede.