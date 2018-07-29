BBC Sport - Somerset's Jamie Overton makes fantastic catch to remove Middlesex's Paul Stirling
'You don't see anything on a cricket field better than that'
- From the section Cricket
Watch Jamie Overton's brilliant catch on the boundary to remove Paul Stirling in Somerset's T20 Blast victory over Middlesex.
Available to UK users only.
