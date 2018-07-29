BBC Sport - Women's Kia Super League highlights: Smriti Mandhana stars for Western Storm

Mandhana hits 52 off 19 balls as Storm beat Lightning

Watch Smriti Mandhana's best shots as the 22-year-old India batter smashes an unbeaten 52 off just 19 balls in Western Storm's reduced-overs victory against Loughborough Lightning in the Women's Super League at Taunton.

WATCH MORE: Storm beat Lightning - in-play highlights clips

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Mandhana hits 52 off 19 balls as Storm beat Lightning

Video

The story of Geraint Thomas

  • From the section Wales
Video

Mourinho wants two signings, but only expects one

Video

Clark & Collingwood steer Durham to victory over Notts

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Holland wins triathlon gold as GB claim four of top five

Video

Harry Potter star Watson reveals love of hockey in surprise school visit

Video

Wild outsprints Vos to win RideLondon Classique

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Watch: Kohler-Cadmore fires Yorkshire to victory over Bears

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Diamonds implode chasing Thunder's 135 target

Audio

Cricket's Greatest Hat-Tricks?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'My disability doesn't mean inability'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots South Hampshire LLP
SnowDome (Tamworth) - Adult Learn to Ski in...

Adult Learn to Ski in One Day Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired