BBC Sport - Women's Kia Super League highlights: Smriti Mandhana stars for Western Storm
Mandhana hits 52 off 19 balls as Storm beat Lightning
- From the section Women's Cricket
Watch Smriti Mandhana's best shots as the 22-year-old India batter smashes an unbeaten 52 off just 19 balls in Western Storm's reduced-overs victory against Loughborough Lightning in the Women's Super League at Taunton.
WATCH MORE: Storm beat Lightning - in-play highlights clips
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired