Zimbabwe previously appeared in an ODI tri-series in Bangladesh in January.

October

19 Tour match (opponents TBC), Savar

21 1st ODI, Mirpur

24 2nd ODI, Chittagong

26 3rd ODI, Chittagong

29-31 Tour match (opponents TBC), Chittagong

November

3-7 1st Test, Sylhet

11-15 2nd Test, Mirpur

