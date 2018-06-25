West Indies in Bangladesh 2018

November

18-19 v Bangladesh Cricket Board XI, Chittagong (MA Aziz Stadium) (09:30 BST)

22-26 1st Test, Chittagong (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium) (09:30 BST)

30-4 Dec 2nd Test, Mirpur (09:30 BST)

December

6 Tour match (opponents TBC), Fatulah (09:30 BST)

9 1st ODI, Mirpur (d/n)

11 2nd ODI, Mirpur (d/n)

14 3rd ODI, Sylhet (d/n)

17 1st Twenty20 international, Sylhet (d/n)

20 2nd Twenty20 international, Mirpur (d/n)

22 3rd Twenty20 international, Mirpur (d/n)

