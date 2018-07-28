BBC Sport - T20 Blast highlights: Graham Clark & Paul Collingwood help Durham Jets beat Notts Outlaws

Clark & Collingwood steer Durham to victory over Notts

  • From the section Cricket

Watch the best shots from the crucial 78-run partnership between Graham Clark and Paul Collingwood as Durham Jets chase down 132 and beat Notts Outlaws by seven wickets in the T20 Blast North group game at Chester-le-Street.

READ MORE: Wins for Durham and Derbyshire - T20 Blast round-up

WATCH MORE: Durham beat Notts - in-play highlights clips

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Clark & Collingwood steer Durham to victory over Notts

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The story of Geraint Thomas

  • From the section Wales
Video

Holland wins triathlon gold as GB claim four of top five

Video

Watch: Kohler-Cadmore fires Yorkshire to victory over Bears

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Diamonds implode chasing Thunder's 135 target

Video

Harry Potter star Watson reveals love of hockey in surprise school visit

Audio

Cricket's Greatest Hat-Tricks?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'My disability doesn't mean inability'

Video

Sir Alex Ferguson's thank you message after surgery

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots South LLP

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired