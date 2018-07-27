BBC Sport - T20 Blast highlights: Tom Kohler-Cadmore helps Yorkshire Vikings to victory against Birmingham Bears
Watch: Kohler-Cadmore fires Yorkshire to victory over Bears
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights of Tom Kohler-Cadmore's fantastic innings of 73 as he helps Yorkshire to a 31-run victory over the Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast at Headingley.
T20 BLAST ROUND-UP: Adil Rashid takes 1-19 in Yorkshire win over Birmingham Bears
WATCH MORE: Diamonds implode chasing Thunder's 135 target
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired