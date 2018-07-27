BBC Sport - T20 Blast highlights: Tom Kohler-Cadmore helps Yorkshire Vikings to victory against Birmingham Bears

Watch: Kohler-Cadmore fires Yorkshire to victory over Bears

  • From the section Cricket

Watch highlights of Tom Kohler-Cadmore's fantastic innings of 73 as he helps Yorkshire to a 31-run victory over the Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast at Headingley.

T20 BLAST ROUND-UP: Adil Rashid takes 1-19 in Yorkshire win over Birmingham Bears

WATCH MORE: Diamonds implode chasing Thunder's 135 target

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Kohler-Cadmore fires Yorkshire to victory over Bears

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Diamonds implode chasing Thunder's 135 target

Video

Harry Potter star Watson reveals love of hockey in surprise school visit

Video

Sir Alex Ferguson's thank you message after surgery

Video

Watch: Richardson's 'miraculous' 54m penalty

Video

Middlesex bowlers hit back to beat Hampshire

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Hibernian 3-2 Asteras Tripolis

Video

No VAR? No problem - Ref checks goal on photographer's camera

Video

Watch: The moment youngster got the better of Neymar

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired