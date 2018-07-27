T20 Blast: Andrew Tye bowls Gloucestershire to win over Glamorgan

Gloucestershire bowler Andrew Tye's 3-17 ripped apart Glamorgan's middle order at Cheltenham

Vitality T20 Blast, Cheltenham College Gloucestershire 197-6 (20 overs): Klinger 77*; Smith 2-25 Glamorgan 167-9 (20 overs): Ingram 38; Tye 3-17, Higgins 3-34 Gloucestershire (2 pts) win by 30 runs

Gloucestershire's Australian paceman Andrew Tye claimed a vital 3-17 to wreck Glamorgan's reply as they chased a target of 198 at Cheltenham.

Glamorgan finished on 167-9 after falling away badly in the second half of their innings.

The home side's 197-6 was based on 77 not out off 50 balls from captain Michael Klinger.

Usman Khawaja (33), Aneurin Donald (26) and Colin Ingram (38) hit back for Glamorgan, but it proved in vain.

Gloucestershire's bowlers kept their nerve with the medium pace of Ryan Higgins (3-34) and Benny Howell (1-23) proving valuable back-up to Tye's pace.

They now have nine points from six games while Glamorgan have four from five.

Gloucestershire fast bowler Andrew Tye told BBC Sport Wales: "We knew they were going to come at us hard, so when the powerplay was over we had to tighten the screws and we were able to do that, we had to keep picking up wickets which was the main thing, and we managed to rein them in.

"The wicket's pretty good here, and if we can change up (the speed of bowling), put them off their rhythm, get them hitting to the big parts of the ground and they shanked a couple.

"We've played five at home, so we've got a lot on the road to come so it's going to be pretty tough but we'll try to pick up as many points as we can to qualify for those quarters."

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales: "Massively disappointing, we got the run-rate down to about eight, but we seemed to lose our way which has been a bit of a trait in the first couple of games and is extremely frustrating.

"An in-batter's got to go through and get a big one (score), and over the last couple of games a few of us have got starts and haven't cashed in, but we need some of the guys down the order to contribute.

"I don't think we've quite hit our rhythm yet, so we need players to stand up and win us a game. We've got a good team culture but it needs an individual to stand up, guts it out and get us over the line."