Kia Super League: Lancashire Thunder beat Yorkshire Diamonds at Headingley

Kia Super League: Diamonds implode chasing Thunder's 135

Lancashire Thunder secured their first Women's Super League win for almost two years by beating Yorkshire Diamonds.

Lancashire won their second match of the 2016 competition, but then lost nine successive games before their 33-run victory at Headingley.

Amy Satterthwaite (57 not out) and Ellie Threlkeld (53 not out) led Thunder's recovery from 25-4 to 134-4 at the end of their 20 overs.

The hosts slipped from 56-1 to 101 all out in reply.

Lauren Winfield (28) and Beth Mooney (20) got Yorkshire's run chase off to a fine start with an opening partnership of 43, but spin duo Sophie Ecclestone (3-11) and Alex Hartley (3-19) checked their progress with a flurry of wickets in the middle overs.

Yorkshire are the only one of the six participating teams to have lost their first two matches in 2018 and sit bottom of the table.