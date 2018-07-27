BBC Sport - Kia Super League: Yorkshire Diamonds implode chasing Lancashire Thunder's 135 target

Watch highlights as Yorkshire Diamonds' batting line-up collapses chasing the 135 target set by Lancashire Thunder at Headingley.

REPORT: Lancashire Thunder beat Yorkshire Diamonds at Headingley

