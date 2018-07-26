England v India: Adil Rashid named in squad for first Test at Edgbaston

England v India, first Test Date: 1-5 August Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Edgbaston Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and the BBC Sport website. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Full tour details

Adil Rashid has been included in England's squad for the first Test against India, despite the leg-spinner saying he wanted to concentrate on limited-overs cricket.

Rashid signed a white-ball only contract with Yorkshire in February but said he "was not finished" with the longer form of the game.

All-rounder Moeen Ali is included, while Essex pace bowler Jamie Porter has been called up for the first time.

The first Test begins on 1 August.

Somerset spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach will train with the squad, but all-rounder Chris Woakes is not yet ready after suffering quad and knee injuries in May.

Rashid has been a key fixture of England's limited-overs side and opted to focus solely on white-ball cricket for the 2018 season.

He has taken 38 wickets in 10 Tests for England, but the 30-year-old has not played since the tour of India in December 2016.

Moeen, who was dropped from the side after a difficult winter, took 5-107 for Worcestershire in the County Championship on Tuesday.

England squad for first Test

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes.

