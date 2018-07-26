Liam Plunkett: Yorkshire and England fast bowler to join Surrey from 2019

Liam Plunkett has won the County Championship four times, twice with Durham and twice with Yorkshire

Yorkshire and England fast bowler Liam Plunkett has agreed a three-year deal with Surrey from next season.

The 33-year-old former Durham player is in the final year of his contract at Headingley and will move to Surrey at the end of the 2018 campaign.

"It's a huge opportunity and I hope to add my experience to a talented playing squad at Surrey," he said.

Plunkett has played 13 Tests, as well as 73 one-day internationals and 19 T20 internationals for England.

He was recently part of the England squad that beat India 2-1 in an ODI series, taking 4-46 at Lord's in the second game.

International duty has restricted Plunkett to just four appearances for Yorkshire this season and he has yet to feature in the County Championship for the White Rose in 2018.

"We're trying to assemble a squad that has availability and is within our budget to compete in all three domestic competitions," said Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

"With that in mind we are not in a position to be able to offer Liam a new contract."

Moxon's opposite number at Surrey, Alec Stewart, says Plunkett's signing will provide the county with "great options in all formats".

"When a player of Liam's ability and experience becomes available it makes perfect sense to sign him," he said.