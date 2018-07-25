BBC Sport - Kia Super League: Loughborough Lighting beat Southern Vipers by six wickets
Catches prove crucial as Lightning beat Vipers
- From the section Women's Cricket
Watch highlights as Georgia Adams and Rachael Haynes catches help Loughborough Lightning secure a six-wicket win over Southern Vipers in the Kia Super League.
REPORT: Loughborough Lightning beat Southern Vipers by six wickets
WATCH MORE: Vipers v Lightning - highlights clips
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired