Kia Super League: Loughborough Lighting beat Southern Vipers by six wickets

Catches prove crucial as Lightning beat Vipers

Watch highlights as Georgia Adams and Rachael Haynes catches help Loughborough Lightning secure a six-wicket win over Southern Vipers in the Kia Super League.

REPORT: Loughborough Lightning beat Southern Vipers by six wickets

WATCH MORE: Vipers v Lightning - highlights clips

Catches prove crucial as Lightning beat Vipers

