BBC Sport - Robin Smith: Former Hampshire and England batsman reflects on life after cricket

Smith's reflects on life after cricket

  • From the section Cricket

Robin Smith scored more than 4,000 Test runs during an eight-year spell in England's top order.

But after retiring in 2003, the former Hampshire captain struggled with mental health issues and led a reclusive lifestyle for a number of years.

Talking to BBC Radio Solent's Kevan James, a former Hampshire team-mate, the 54-year-old revealed he is now studying to become a psychologist to better understand the challenges he has faced off the field.

Top videos

Audio

Smith's reflects on life after cricket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Curran and England fight back to leave first Test in balance

Video

GB win first European gold in women's team pursuit

Video

'It's game on' - Broad takes two early wickets

Video

Kay wins GB's first European Championships medal

Video

Finch ton leads Surrey to T20 victory over Middlesex

Video

'Can you believe it?' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six

Video

GB men win team pursuit bronze

Video

Sarri is perfect for English football - Guardiola

Video

Miley wins women's 400m medley bronze

Video

Important that Chelsea win a trophy - Sarri

Video

Stokes edges to Kohli as England collapse

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired