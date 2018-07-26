BBC Sport - Robin Smith: Former Hampshire and England batsman reflects on life after cricket
Smith's reflects on life after cricket
- From the section Cricket
Robin Smith scored more than 4,000 Test runs during an eight-year spell in England's top order.
But after retiring in 2003, the former Hampshire captain struggled with mental health issues and led a reclusive lifestyle for a number of years.
Talking to BBC Radio Solent's Kevan James, a former Hampshire team-mate, the 54-year-old revealed he is now studying to become a psychologist to better understand the challenges he has faced off the field.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired