John Murray: Ex-England & Middlesex wicketkeeper dies aged 83

John Murray played 21 Tests for England betwen 1961 and 1967, scoring one century

Ex-Middlesex and England wicketkeeper John Murray has died at the age of 83.

Only Bob Taylor (1,649) has claimed more wicketkeeping dismissals in first-class cricket than Murray (1,527), who played 21 Tests for England.

Murray was taken ill after watching Middlesex beat Warwickshire in a County Championship game at Lord's on Tuesday.

He played 508 first-class games and 147 one-day matches for Middlesex, who described him as "one of its greatest cricketers".

Middlesex president John Emburey added: "He is undoubtedly the finest wicketkeeper in the history of the club.

"He was a Middlesex man through and through and he continued to serve the club magnificently after retirement as a committee man, confidant and, most of all supporter.

"In many ways, it was fitting that his last day was spent at Lord's enjoying a Middlesex victory."