Asia Cup 2018

Group stage

Group A: India, Pakistan, Qualifier* Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka *one team from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Singapore, UAE to qualify

September

15 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Dubai

16 Pakistan v Qualifier, Dubai

17 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

18 India v Qualifier, Dubai

19 India v Pakistan, Dubai

20 Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

Super Four stage

21 Group A winners v Group B runners-up, Dubai

21 Group B winners v Group A runners-up, Abu Dhabi

23 Group A winners v Group A runners-up, Dubai

23 Group B winners v Group B runners-up, Abu Dhabi

25 Group A winners v Group B winners, Dubai

26 Group A runners-up v Group B runners-up, Abu Dhabi

28 Final

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made