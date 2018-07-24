Matt Henry: Paceman to return to Kent for County Championship finish

Matt Henry appealing
Henry has appeared in nine Tests and 35 ODIs for New Zealand

New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry will return to Kent for their final five County Championship matches.

The 26-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in Division Two this season, with 49 wickets in six matches at an average of just 13.40.

"I had a great time for the first part of the summer and I really enjoyed being part of the side." Henry said.

Kent are third in Division Two, six points outside the promotion spots with six games to play.

