County Championship: Joe Root's 4-5 seals Yorkshire win over Lancashire

Joe Root (centre) took five maidens in his 7.4 overs

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day three): Yorkshire 192 & 239: Bairstow 82, Brook 55; Onions 3-44 Lancashire 109 & 204: Buttler 59; Root 4-5, Patterson 3-38 Yorkshire (19 pts) beat Lancashire (3 pts) by 118 runs Scorecard

England Test captain Joe Root finished with a career-best 4-5 as Yorkshire polished off Lancashire in the first hour of day three to win by 118 runs.

Lancashire resumed on 194-6, needing 129 runs to win the Roses match, but Root had Graham Onions caught with the first ball of the day at Old Trafford.

His off-spin claimed Matt Parkinson before Tom Bailey (45) fell, with Root bowling James Anderson to seal victory.

Liam Livingstone came out at 11 despite a thumb injury but did not face a ball.

Day three lasted less than an hour, Lancashire adding just 10 runs to their overnight total as they were all out for 204 to leave them just two points above the Division One relegation places, having played a game more than seventh-placed Hampshire.

Yorkshire, meanwhile, move up to fifth with their third County Championship win of the season, avenging their T20 Blast defeat by Lancashire on Friday.

Root - who, along with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, scored a combined 26 runs in the match with the bat - took the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler in the penultimate over of day two to leave Yorkshire as firm favourites.

Lancashire captain Livingstone emerged to bat wearing a protective cast after fracturing his thumb whilst fielding on Sunday, but Root dismissed Anderson before he could face a delivery.