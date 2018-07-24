County Championship: Northants rally after Wayne Madsen ton for Derbyshire

Wayne Madsen's century was his 28th in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Queen's Park (day three): Derbyshire 260 & 342: Madsen 116, Slater 53; Prasanna 4-104, Sanderson 3-55 Northamptonshire 289 & 174-3: Procter 68, Wakely 48* Northamptonshire (5 pts) need 140 more runs to beat Derbyshire (5 pts) Scorecard

Wayne Madsen completed a century for Derbyshire but Northants batted well after tea to ensure both sides have a chance of victory going into day four.

Resuming on 52 not out with the hosts 147-4, Madsen eventually fell to the second new ball for 116 after lunch.

Seekkuge Prasanna took 4-104 and ran out Matt Critchley (51) as Derbyshire posted 342 to set Northants 314 to win.

Ben Duckett fell lbw but Luke Procter (68) and Alex Wakely (48 not out) took them to 174-3, needing 140 more runs.

If Northants were to prevail they would set a new record run-chase for Queen's Park, Chesterfield.