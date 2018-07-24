County Championship: Middlesex clinch dramatic 18-run win over Warwickshire

Middlesex bowler Tim Murtagh ended the match with seven wickets to take his tally to 35 for the Championship season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three): Middlesex 236 & 242: Eskinazi 73; Patel 5-56 Warwickshire 276 & 184: Ambrose 41; Murtagh 4-54, Fuller 3-40 Middlesex (20 pts) beat Warwickshire (5 pts) by 18 runs Scorecard

Middlesex wrapped up an 18-run win over Division Two leaders Warwickshire after a dramatic third day at Lord's.

John Simpson (33) helped the hosts post 242 as Jeetan Patel ended with 5-56, leaving the Bears needing 203 to win.

But Warwickshire slumped to 1-2 as Dom Sibley and Ian Bell went for ducks, and Tim Murtagh (4-54) removed Jonathan Trott lbw for 32 to leave them 64-5.

Once Sam Hain (37) and Tim Ambrose (41) departed, James Fuller (3-40) took the final two wickets to clinch victory.

Chris Wright and Ryan Sidebottom had put on 22 for the final wicket as the Bears edged closer to their target, but Fuller bowled Wright for 19 to cap a fine win and keep Middlesex's hopes of promotion alive.

Warwickshire remain top of the table but their lead has been cut to seven points after Sussex beat Glamorgan inside two days at Hove.