County Championship: Kieran Noema-Barnett helps Gloucestershire rally against Durham
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground (day three):
|Gloucestershire 362 & 252: Noema-Barnett 69*; Stokes 3-66
|Durham 275 & 35-0: Steel 23*, Latham 10*
|Durham (5 pts) need 305 more runs to beat Gloucestershire (7 pts)
Struggling Gloucestershire set Durham a target of 340 to win after an even day at The College Ground, Cheltenham.
Starting on 219-5 Durham could only add a further 56 runs for their final five wickets, with skipper Tom Latham (147) the last man to go.
After a mini-collapse saw the hosts slip from 85-2 to 86-5, Kieran Noema-Barnett's unbeaten 69 helped them post a second-innings score of 252.
The visitors made a steady start to their second innings to close on 35-0.
Gloucestershire had looked to be in total control but lost Benny Howell (43), Gareth Roderick (0) and Chris Dent (33) for one run.
However, Ryan Higgins (42) and Noema-Barnett steadied the ship to leave the hosts in with a chance of just a second County Championship win of the season.