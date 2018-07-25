Katie George: England bowler 'living the dream' after choosing cricket over football

Media playback is not supported on this device Katie George has impressed for club and country

After leaving football behind, Katie George is fully focused on a career in cricket and helping Southern Vipers regain the Women's Super League title.

Now an England international, George, 19, previously juggled both cricket and a potential football career for her country before committing to the summer sport.

"It looks like I've made the right decision," the left-arm seamer told BBC Sport. "Football was very close to my heart, but I had to make a choice and I'm enjoying my cricket as much as I ever have.

"I was involved with England schools and various age groups, but I just felt I moved more towards cricket the older I got."

George's career choice seems justified after a whirlwind few months in which she has made both her England one-day and T20 international debuts, as well as taking a hat-trick on her first appearance for her country.

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards, now Southern Vipers team manager and director of women's cricket at Hampshire, recalled how she first met George as an 11-year-old.

Charlotte Edwards (left) has known Katie George since the age of 11

Edwards has been closely involved in her development since, as both a team-mate for Hampshire and a mentor.

As George made her one-day debut against New Zealand at Headingley earlier this month, Edwards was there to present her with her England cap.

"There's a huge career in the game now for someone like Katie and I think she's taken that chance with both hands," Edwards told BBC Sport.

Earlier this season, George helped Hampshire Women to their first County Championship title and says she is "living the dream" but knows she is not "anywhere near the finished article".

Big winter ahead

Her initial performances this summer have led to her being awarded an incremental contract with England until the end of September.

George will hope this will lead to a central contract in the future, with a big winter ahead for Heather Knight's 2017 World Cup winners.

England head coach Mark Robinson says he wants England players to "step up" and dominate this year's Super League.

With a women's World T20 on the horizon in the West Indies this November, the incentive to perform is even bigger for George and her England team-mates.

"I definitely want to step up and put my name out there a lot more than in the previous couple of years," said George, who, despite her tender years, is already featuring in her third Kia Super League.

"If I can put a few good performances in during the Super League, then I think I can put my name in the hat and hopefully it will be enough."

As George continues to stake her claim for World T20 selection, she also acknowledges her role in growing the game.

"I try to make sure I can be a role model for the younger generation. For girls to actually see there is a career in cricket, I think that is important," she added.

The Southern Vipers began their campaign on Sunday with a convincing seven-wicket win against Surrey Stars and welcome Loughborough Lightning to the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday (19:00 BST).