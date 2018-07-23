County Championship: Sussex demolish Glamorgan inside two days

Jofro Archer ripped through the Glamorgan top order batsman

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground (day two): Sussex 327 (95.1 overs): Wells 71; Hogan 4-39, Lawlor 3-56 Glamorgan 85 (28.4 overs): Archer 4-15, Jordan 3-23 & 88 (33.3 overs) Archer 4-31, Robinson 3-20 Sussex (22 pts) beat Glamorgan (3pts) by an innings and 154 runs Scorecard

Sussex pace pair Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan ripped through Glamorgan twice in two sessions, bringing their side victory by an innings and 154 runs.

Their consistent threat, backed up by Ollie Robinson and David Wiese, saw Glamorgan bowled out for just 85 and 88 in Hove.

Archer set the tone for the day with four wickets in the first half-hour.

It was Sussex's fourth win of the season in their promotion challenge and Glamorgan's fifth defeat.

Archer claimed eight wickets in the day, Jordan five, Robinson four and Wiese two as they never allowed the visitors the chance to get going.

The Welsh county showed little resistance apart from Chris Cooke's 32 in the first innings, with their young top order badly exposed by the quality of Sussex's seam bowling.