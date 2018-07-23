County Championship: Jonny Bairstow's 82 puts Yorkshire on top against Lancashire

Yorkshire skipper Steven Patterson (centre) has taken two wickets in the second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Old Trafford (day two): Yorkshire 192 & 239: Bairstow 82, Brook 55; Onions 3-44 Lancashire 109 & 194-6: Buttler 59; Patterson 2-34 Yorkshire (3 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 128 runs Scorecard

England captain Joe Root took the crucial late wicket of Lancashire's Jos Buttler to leave Yorkshire four wickets from victory after day two.

Starting their second innings with an 83-run lead, Yorkshire recovered from 21-3 to 239 all out with Jonny Bairstow scoring 82 off just 67 balls.

The Red Rose, chasing 323, lost Alex Davies (32) Keaton Jennings (30) and Haseeb Hameed (31) after good starts.

Buttler (59) was caught with Lancashire 194-6 at the close, 128 runs behind.

In reality, because of the fractured thumb sustained by Liam Livingstone on day one, Yorkshire need only three more wickets to win the Roses match at Old Trafford.

Either way a result is in sight, though Lancashire's hopes realistically lie with Tom Bailey, who will resume on 38 not out alongside Graham Onions.

Seamer Onions took 3-44 in the Yorkshire innings, dismissing Adam Lyth, Kane Williamson and Bairstow - who was dropped on 22 - while James Anderson had Root caught behind for just three.

Lancashire's Dane Vilas recorded six dismissals in the innings, a total no wicketkeeper has beaten in the County Championship this season.