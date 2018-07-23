County Championship: Warwickshire on top against Middlesex through Rhodes and Patel

Will Rhodes scored 17 fours as he notched his second Championship century of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day two): Middlesex 236 & 183-6: Eskinazi 73, Gubbins 47; Patel 4-38 Warwickshire 276: Rhodes 118, Trott 47; Harris 4-84, Murtagh 3-43 Middlesex (5 pts) lead Warwickshire (5 pts) by 143 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire edged day two against Middlesex as Will Rhodes scored a century and Jeetan Patel took 4-38.

Resuming on 152-4, Rhodes batted through the innings and was last man out for 118 as Warwickshire scored 276 to put them ahead by 40 runs at Lord's.

Middlesex lost Paul Stirling early in their second innings but Steve Eskinazi (73) and Nick Gubbins (47) fought back.

But Patel (4-38) removed them both as the hosts slumped from 152-2 to 183-6 at the close, a lead of 143 runs.

New Zealand spinner Patel added the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Max Holden as Middlesex's middle order failed to make their mark.