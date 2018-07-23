County Championship: Tom Latham hits century for Durham in reply to Gloucestershire

From the section

Tom Latham's century was his first of the season fur Durham in any format of the game

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, College Ground (day two): Gloucestershire 362: Higgins 105, Roderick 67, Hammond 51; Stokes 5-52 Durham 219-5: Latham 120*; Miles 2-70 Gloucestershire (5 pts), Durham (4pts) Scorecard

Tom Latham hit a century but England all-rounder Ben Stokes was out for three as Durham made a steady start in reply to Gloucestershire's 362.

Stokes had earlier finished with figures of 5-52 as the hosts added 42 to their overnight 315-7.

Skipper Latham ended the day on 120 not out, but fellow top order batsmen Cameron Steel, Will Smith, Graham Clark and Stokes made a combined 42 runs.

Pace bowler Craig Miles (2-70) was the pick of the home attack.