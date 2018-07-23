County Championship: Somerset in charge against Worcestershire

Luke Wood is making his Championship debut for Worcestershire, his only four-day game in a one-month loan spell from Nottinghamshire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Blackfinch New Road (day two): Somerset 337 & 47-0: Trescothick 33*, Byron 12* Worcestershire 257: Wood 65*; J Overton 4-61, Davey 4-68 Somerset (6 pts) lead Worcestershire (5 pts) by 127 runs with 10 wickets remaining Scorecard

Jamie Overton and Josh Davey took four wickets each as Somerset took charge on day two against Worcestershire.

The visitors were soon all out for 337 on the second morning at New Road, but then reduced Worcestershire to 82-5.

England's Moeen Ali was among those dismissed, caught behind for 30 after a reckless swish at a ball from Overton.

Luke Wood (65no) and Dillon Pennington (36) added 84 before they were all out for 257, with Somerset reaching 47-0 at the close, a lead of 127.

Third-placed Somerset need to win the game in the hope of closing a 32-point gap between themselves and leaders Surrey.

And although they only added 13 to their overnight 324-9, they were soon among the wickets as Worcestershire made a bad start to their reply.

Overton (4-61) bowled with genuine fire, while Davey (4-68) produced an absolute beauty to bowl Ed Barnard for 29 as the home side slumped to 120-7 during the afternoon.

Wood and Pennington batted well to see off the threat of following-on, but Somerset will begin day three with Marcus Trescothick 33 not out and Eddie Byrom on 12 as they look to build a potentially match-winning lead.