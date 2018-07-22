BBC Sport - Kia Super League: Heather Knight stars in Western Storm victory over Yorkshire Diamonds
Knight stars as Western Storm beat Yorkshire Diamonds
- From the section Women's Cricket
England captain Heather Knight leads the way with 97 off 62 balls as Western Storm beat Yorkshire Diamonds in the Kia Super League.
