Club cricket results in NI
-
- From the section Cricket
NCU Premier League
CIYMS opened up a gap at the top of the Premier League table following their 10-wicket victory over North Down and Waringstown's 61-run defeat at Carrickfergus. Having lost just one match, CI have 24 points with second-placed Waringstown on 20. Carrickfergus and Muckamore have 16, North Down, Instonians and CSNI are on 12, while Armagh have four points.
Armagh v Muckamore
Muckamore 308-5 J Magowan 72 no
Armagh 253
Muckamore won by 55 runs
Carrickfergus v Waringstown
Carrickfergus 216-9
Waringstown 155
Carrickfergus won by 61 runs
CIYMS v North Down
North Down 155
CIYMS 156-0 C Dougherty 77 no, J Matchett 70 no
CIYMS won by 10 wickets
Instonians v CSNI
CSNI 284-5 A Malan 130 no
Instonians 152
CSNI won by 132 runs
North West Premier League
In reply to Donemana's 286, Brigade were in trouble at 89 for three, but Gareth McKeegan came to the rescue with an undefeated 216 to claim a six-wicket victory. McKeegan hit 16 sixes and 21 boundaries in an incredible innings that gave Brigade their fourth win in eight games.
Strabane v Coleraine
Coleraine 93
Strabane 94-3
Strabane won by seven wickets
Donemana v Brigade
Donemana 286 (47 overs) R Dougherty 77, A Riddles 54; M Simpson 3-38
Brigade 287-4 G McKeegan 216 no
Brigade won by six wickets
Bready v Ardmore
Ardmore 174 A Ghumann 54; D Rankin 3-14
Bready 175-4 (33 overs) D Rankin 77 no, I Samarasooriya 61
Bready won by six wickets
Fox Lodge v Eglinton
Fox Lodge 100 (36 overs) B Scott 28; T Allen 5-17, L Ritchie 4-29
Eglinton 101-1 (11.1 overs) A Miller 55, R Allen 35 no
Eglinton won by nine wickets.