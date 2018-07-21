Club cricket results in NI

NCU Premier League

CIYMS opened up a gap at the top of the Premier League table following their 10-wicket victory over North Down and Waringstown's 61-run defeat at Carrickfergus. Having lost just one match, CI have 24 points with second-placed Waringstown on 20. Carrickfergus and Muckamore have 16, North Down, Instonians and CSNI are on 12, while Armagh have four points.

Armagh v Muckamore

Muckamore 308-5 J Magowan 72 no

Armagh 253

Muckamore won by 55 runs

Carrickfergus v Waringstown

Carrickfergus 216-9

Waringstown 155

Carrickfergus won by 61 runs

CIYMS v North Down

North Down 155

CIYMS 156-0 C Dougherty 77 no, J Matchett 70 no

CIYMS won by 10 wickets

Instonians v CSNI

CSNI 284-5 A Malan 130 no

Instonians 152

CSNI won by 132 runs

North West Premier League

In reply to Donemana's 286, Brigade were in trouble at 89 for three, but Gareth McKeegan came to the rescue with an undefeated 216 to claim a six-wicket victory. McKeegan hit 16 sixes and 21 boundaries in an incredible innings that gave Brigade their fourth win in eight games.

Strabane v Coleraine

Coleraine 93

Strabane 94-3

Strabane won by seven wickets

Donemana v Brigade

Donemana 286 (47 overs) R Dougherty 77, A Riddles 54; M Simpson 3-38

Brigade 287-4 G McKeegan 216 no

Brigade won by six wickets

Bready v Ardmore

Ardmore 174 A Ghumann 54; D Rankin 3-14

Bready 175-4 (33 overs) D Rankin 77 no, I Samarasooriya 61

Bready won by six wickets

Fox Lodge v Eglinton

Fox Lodge 100 (36 overs) B Scott 28; T Allen 5-17, L Ritchie 4-29

Eglinton 101-1 (11.1 overs) A Miller 55, R Allen 35 no

Eglinton won by nine wickets.