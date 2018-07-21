BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Essex tie with Hampshire after nail-biting finish

Nail-biting finish as Essex tie with Hampshire

  • From the section Cricket

Watch highlights of a nail-biting conclusion as Essex tie their T20 Blast South Group match with Hampshire.

Available to UK users only.

Nail-biting finish as Essex tie with Hampshire

