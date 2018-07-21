BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Essex tie with Hampshire after nail-biting finish
Nail-biting finish as Essex tie with Hampshire
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights of a nail-biting conclusion as Essex tie their T20 Blast South Group match with Hampshire.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Lancashire hold on to win thrilling Roses match
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired