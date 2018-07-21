Keshav Maharaj: South Africa spinner takes 9-129 against Sri Lanka

Maharaj's exploits appear unlikely to save South Africa from defeat

Second Test, Colombo (SSC) (day two of five): Sri Lanka 338 (Gunathilaka 57, Maharaj 9-129) & 151-3: Gunathilaka 61, Karunaratne 59* South Africa 124: Du Plessis 48, Dananjaya 5-52, D Perera 4-40 Sri Lanka lead by 365 runs Scorecard

Keshav Maharaj posted South Africa's best figures since they were readmitted to international cricket in 1991 by taking 9-129 against Sri Lanka.

The hosts began day two on 277-9 and got to 338 before spinner Maharaj took the final wicket for the second best Test figures by a South African.

But Sri Lanka then bowled the tourists out for 124 to put them on course for victory in the second Test in Colombo.

They reached 151-3 in their second innings by the close to lead by 365.

Sri Lanka already lead the two-match series 1-0 after a 278-run win in the opening Test in which South Africa were bowled out for 126 and 73.

Left-arm spinner Maharaj's figures at the Sinhalese Sports Club put him behind Hugh Tayfield's 9-113 against England in 1957 in the list of South Africa's best bowling figures in Test cricket.

Sri Lanka off-spinners Akila Dananjaya (5-52) and Dilruwan Perera (4-40) also found the conditions to their liking as South Africa were bowled out inside 35 overs without having to face a single delivery of seam bowling - while Maharaj took the new ball in Sri Lanka's second innings and has so far bowled unchanged, capturing two more wickets.