County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan recall trio to face Sussex

Jack Murphy made his first class debut in 2015

County Championship Division Two: Sussex v Glamorgan Venue: County Ground, Hove Date: Sunday, 22 July Start: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores.

Glamorgan have recalled Connor Brown, Jack Murphy and Nick Selman for their County Championship trip to face Sussex at Hove starting on Sunday.

They have so far missed out on T20 Blast selection, but have the chance to make a mark against Sussex.

Captain Michael Hogan hopes his side can climb off the bottom of the table after winning only once in eight games.

"We're looking to improve there's no question because we can improve a lot in certain areas," said Hogan.

"We may be forced into changes through injuries unfortunately but it's an opportunity for young talent to come through and strut their stuff on the first-class stage."

Sussex (from): Brown (capt), Archer, Beer, Briggs, Burgess, Finch, Haines, Jordan, Rawlins, Robinson, Salt, Wells, Wiese

Glamorgan (from): Brown, Selman, Khawaja, Murphy, Cooke, Carlson, Lawlor, Salter, Carey, Smith, van der Gugten, Hogan (capt).