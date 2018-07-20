BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Yorkshire fall one run short chasing 176 against Lancashire

Highlights: Lancashire hold on to win thrilling Roses match

Watch highlights as Yorkshire Vikings fall one run short chasing Lancashire Lightning's total of 176 after their T20 Blast match at Old Trafford was reduced to 14 overs. per side by rain

