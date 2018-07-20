BBC Sport - Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings: 'It's gone miles!' - Plunkett hits massive six
'It's gone miles!' - Plunkett hits massive six
- From the section Cricket
Liam Plunkett hits Lancashire Lightning's Matthew Parkinson out of the ground as Yorkshire Vikings chase 176 during the T20 Blast match at Old Trafford.
